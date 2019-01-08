Известная австралийская модель найдена мёртвой

Известная австралийская топ-модель, актриса и дизайнер Аннализа Браакензик найдена мёртвой. Тело было обнаружено через несколько дней после смерти в её собственной квартире в Сиднее.
По данным портала News.com.au, полицейским пришлось взломать входную дверь, так как о пропаже Браакензик заявили её друзья.
По предварительной версии, 46-летняя модель покончила с собой. Она страдала затяжной депрессией из-за тяжёлого развода с биржевым маклером Дэнни Голдбергом.
Браакензик снималась для журналов Cosmopolitan (США) и Maxim (Италия), занималась дизайном ювелирных изделий и нижнего белья.
Ранее News.ru писал о том, что мать детей репера P.Diddy обнаружили мёртвой. Тело Ким Портер было найдено в её собственном доме в Лос-Анджелесе. Она умерла в возрасте 47 лет. Последние несколько недель американская модель и актриса болела гриппом. Она несколько раз обращалась к врачу с жалобами на отсутствие улучшений.