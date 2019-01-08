USD  69.4706 EUR  79.4605
GOLD1,285 $   Brent57.21 $ Bitcoin4,009.58 $
МОСКВА-10°C06:43
ПОИСК ПОИСК ОБРАТНАЯ СВЯЗЬ 18+ facebook twitter vkontakte instagram
  1. Главная
  2. общество

Известная австралийская модель найдена мёртвой

Аннализа Браакензик twitter.com/michalabanas

Аннализа Браакензик

общество [ версия для печати ]

Известная австралийская топ-модель, актриса и дизайнер Аннализа Браакензик найдена мёртвой. Тело было обнаружено через несколько дней после смерти в её собственной квартире в Сиднее.

По данным портала News.com.au, полицейским пришлось взломать входную дверь, так как о пропаже Браакензик заявили её друзья.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The answer is blowing in the wind...... Hanging in there by the hair on my chiny chin chin.... Sheesh it’s been a challenging year for so many of us, am I right?!?! My biggest challenge was not having my own home (for a year now)!!!!?!! As you know I LVE to cook organic meat free @annalisewithlovelunch creations and I can not wait to get back into my own kitchen again in just a few weeks!!! I am uber grateful for all the legends who have taken me under their wings this past year, and into their hearts and homes @gina_b21 and family especially. The rest you know who you are. I love you. Beyond. Including my bestie in heaven. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about you I don’t know what I’d do without you all And I promise as soon as I move into my new abode I’ll be back to cooking, sharing my new jewellery designs and being a general all round mega Vikingess! In the meantime for all of you who have asked....as of next Wednesday I will be able to fulfill my signature jewellery design orders again!!!!!! #yay!!!! Just in time for Christmas DM me re new designs not yet shown or up on my site and check out my jewellery gallery at link in bio and use my F&F code “mylovelies” for 25% discount .... sharing the love And love the team who shot this campaign and can’t wait to shoot my new collection soon! my talented sister @beccafitzgerald_photo Cruelty free @ereperezcosmetics by the magical @the_travelling_artist Hair: @originalmineral natural colour styled by the insanely fab @yadgiahair Brows by the best: @parlourb Vegan facial by the amazing @dermaglow_medi_spa and styled by the most divine and talented @stephmalizisstylist for @cmstylists . .magical day your way my lovelies . . #annalisebraakensiek #jewellery #designer #jewelry #model #vegetarian #cook #jewellerydesigner #boholuxe #bohostyle #ecofriendly #handmade #madewithlove #mydesigns #lovelunch #2018 #bringon2019 #wegotthis #love #strength #support

Публикация от Annalise Braakensiek (@annalisewithlove)

По предварительной версии, 46-летняя модель покончила с собой. Она страдала затяжной депрессией из-за тяжёлого развода с биржевым маклером Дэнни Голдбергом.

Браакензик снималась для журналов Cosmopolitan (США) и Maxim (Италия), занималась дизайном ювелирных изделий и нижнего белья.

Ранее News.ru писал о том, что мать детей репера P.Diddy обнаружили мёртвой. Тело Ким Портер было найдено в её собственном доме в Лос-Анджелесе. Она умерла в возрасте 47 лет. Последние несколько недель американская модель и актриса болела гриппом. Она несколько раз обращалась к врачу с жалобами на отсутствие улучшений.


#происшествия #австралия
самое читаемое
общество
Верующих не пускают на службу в храм Севастополя
в мире
Установлена причина смерти найденной в чемодане девушки

Лента новостей
в мире 06:39
Военный патруль РФ начал работу в буферной зоне в Алеппо
культура 06:18
Актёр из фильмов Тарантино и Спилберга умер в США
в мире 05:46
Япония предложит РФ отказаться от компенсаций по Курилам
в мире 05:13
Семью Порошенко в вышиванках высмеяли в Сети
в мире 05:09
Акустические атаки на Кубе могли устроить сверчки
Другие новости
общество 23:19
Аномальные морозы надвигаются на Россию
общество 23:19
Предоставленные Москвой генераторы разворовали в Крыму
общество 19:44
Порывистый ветер и похолодание ожидаются в Москве
общество 19:04
Умер историк и телеведущий Николай Лисовой
facebook twitter vkontakte instagram
РЕДАКЦИЯ ОБРАТНАЯ СВЯЗЬ

Любое использование материалов допускается только при соблюдении правил перепечатки и при наличии гиперссылки на news.ru

Новости, аналитика, прогнозы и другие материалы, представленные на данном сайте, не являются офертой или рекомендацией к покупке или продаже каких-либо активов

Все права защищены © АНО "Информационно-аналитический центр "МедиаНьюс", 2018 Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: Эл № ФС77-71576 от 13.11.2017

115432, г. Москва, ул. Трофимова, д. 15, а/я 202

Top