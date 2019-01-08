Известная австралийская модель найдена мёртвой

Известная австралийская топ-модель, актриса и дизайнер Аннализа Браакензик найдена мёртвой. Тело было обнаружено через несколько дней после смерти в её собственной квартире в Сиднее.

По данным портала News.com.au, полицейским пришлось взломать входную дверь, так как о пропаже Браакензик заявили её друзья.

По предварительной версии, 46-летняя модель покончила с собой. Она страдала затяжной депрессией из-за тяжёлого развода с биржевым маклером Дэнни Голдбергом.

So sad and gutted to hear about the passing of Annalise Braakensiek, she was an amazing person. I will always cherish the great memories we had on the set of Fat Pizza and on tour. God rest your soul Annalise pic.twitter.com/2BBXJhLGiZ