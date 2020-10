В Азербайджане заявили, что при обстреле со стороны Армении погиб подросток

По его словам, армянская сторона выпустила ракету «Смерч». Жертвой атаки стал 16-летний Исмаилзаде Орхан.

Armenia's war against civilians particularly agnst children going on. As a result of reckless Smerch missile attack to Tartar city of Azerbaijan 16 years old teenager Ismayilzada Orkhan was killed in the garden of their house. Orkhan was collecting persimmon as it is high season.