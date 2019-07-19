Фото: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/ТАСС

США ожидают мирных, свободных и честных выборов в Верховную раду. Об этом заявил временный поверенный в делах США Уильям Тейлор. Он пожелал людям сделать успешный выбор в день голосования.

Украинская демократия в действии вдохновляет! — написал Тейлор в Twitter-аккаунте американского посольства.

На Украине проходят внеочередные парламентские выборы. Как писал News.ru, нарушения были зафиксированы ещё до их начала: члены избиркомов подписывают итоговые листы голосования, чтобы потом осталось лишь вписать победителя, сторонники кандидатов совершают попытки незаконной агитации, а местами уже накануне оказались испорченными бюллетени.

