https://static.news.ru/photo/54b931aa-ab89-11e9-a762-fa163e074e61_1024.jpgФото: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/ТАСС
США ожидают мирных, свободных и честных выборов в Верховную раду. Об этом заявил временный поверенный в делах США Уильям Тейлор. Он пожелал людям сделать успешный выбор в день голосования.
Украинская демократия в действии вдохновляет! — написал Тейлор в Twitter-аккаунте американского посольства.
CDA Taylor: “I wish the Ukrainian people all the best as they head to the polls to vote for their Rada representatives. It’s exciting to see Ukrainian democracy in action! The United States stands with the people of Ukraine in expecting peaceful, free and fair elections.”