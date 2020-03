Он поблагодарил председателя КНР Си Цзиньпина и его послов за эту помощь.

Good news from the Government of #China : they are contributing USD 20 million to @WHO to bolster the global fight against #COVID19 . My sincere thanks to Ambassador Chen, who delivered the good news today on behalf of President Xi Jinping as well as the government & people of . pic.twitter.com/I2YvRP3yHl