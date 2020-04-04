Заразившаяся COVID-19 певица Pink отдала $1 млн на борьбу с пандемией

Американская певица Pink и её трёхлетний сын Джеймсон вылечились от коронавируса дома. Артистка сделала крупные пожертвования в адрес противостоящих пандемии медицинских учреждений.
Pink рассказала, что у её семейного врача был доступ к тестам на вирус, которые семья певицы сделала при появлении симптомов и после болезни. Она раскритиковала американское правительство, обвинив его в недоступности тестов.
Люди должны знать, что болезнь поражает молодых и старых, здоровых и нездоровых, богатых и бедных, и мы должны сделать тестирование бесплатным и более доступным для защиты наших детей, наших семей, наших друзей, — написала певица в своём Instagram.
ÐÐ¾ÑÐ¼Ð¾ÑÑÐµÑÑ ÑÑÑ Ð¿ÑÐ±Ð»Ð¸ÐºÐ°ÑÐ¸Ñ Ð² Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayorâs Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.
В честь своей матери Джуди Мур, работавшей в госпитале «Темпл» в Филадельфии, Pink пожертвовала $500 тысяч этой организации и столько же перевела в чрезвычайный кризисный фонд мэра Лос-Анджелеса.
Спасибо всем нашим медицинским работникам и всем людям в мире, которые так усердно работают, чтобы защитить своих близких. Вы — наши герои! — обратилась к медикам певица.
Как писал NEWS.ru ранее, американский актёр Том Хэнкс рассказал, что вернулся домой после того, как прошёл лечение от коронавируса, находясь в Австралии.
Самое интересное — в нашем канале Яндекс.Дзен