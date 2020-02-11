Третья дочь Милы Йовович Озиан страдает от тяжёлой формы желтухи новорождённых.
По словам актрисы, ей регулярно приходится возить малышку в больницу, а также сцеживать молоко, чтобы она могла есть больше.
Йовович призналась, что ей больно смотреть на царапины на пятках дочери, которые остались после сдачи крови на анализы.
Надеюсь, анализ крови, который врачи сделали сегодня, покажет, что Озиан лучше, — написала актриса.
ÐÐ¾ÑÐ¼Ð¾ÑÑÐµÑÑ ÑÑÑ Ð¿ÑÐ±Ð»Ð¸ÐºÐ°ÑÐ¸Ñ Ð² Instagram
Thereâs nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson canât get enough of âher sweet little babyâ and feeds her whenever she can. Iâve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasnât been able to kick, so weâve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker sheâll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that weâve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where theyâve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that sheâs all better.
Ранее NEWS.ru писал, что Озиан родилась в начале февраля. Она является третью дочерью, которую актриса родила в счастливом браке с режиссёром Полом Андерсеном. Роды прошли хорошо, несмотря на то что актриса жаловалась на тяжёлую беременность.
Самое интересное — в нашем канале Яндекс.Дзен