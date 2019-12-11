Фото: Ron Nickel / Design Pics/Global Look Press

Национальная хоккейная лига (НХЛ) отказалась от проведения Кубка мира в феврале 2021 года.

Планируется, что вместо турнира пройдёт обычный Матч звёзд, сообщает журналист TSN Пирр Лебрен со ссылкой на комиссара НХЛ Гэри Беттмэна.

Последний раз Кубок мира проводился в 2016 году в Торонто. Победителем турнира стала сборная Канады.

Ранее сообщалось, что НХЛ и Международная федерация хоккея (IIHF) могут в январе обсудить вопрос участия игроков лиги в Олимпийских играх 2022 года, писал NEWS.ru.

