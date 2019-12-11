https://static.news.ru/photo/ecab05ea-1c0b-11ea-aa25-fa163e074e61_660.jpgФото: Ron Nickel / Design Pics/Global Look Press
Национальная хоккейная лига (НХЛ) отказалась от проведения Кубка мира в феврале 2021 года.
Планируется, что вместо турнира пройдёт обычный Матч звёзд, сообщает журналист TSN Пирр Лебрен со ссылкой на комиссара НХЛ Гэри Беттмэна.
Bettman says there will not be a World Cup of Hockey in February 2021. Perhaps an international-style event in place of a regular all star game, which still needs to be negotiated with the NHLPA. But as far a full blown World Cup, it won’t be next year.