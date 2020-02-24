https://static.news.ru/photo/f3eb50d0-5716-11ea-b284-fa163e074e61_660.jpgФото: Boris Roessler/dpa/Global Look Press
Сотрудники правоохранительных органов задержали водителя автомобиля, который въехал в толпу в немецком Фолькмарзене.
По данным местной полиции, пострадали несколько человек, точной информации пока нет.
Breaking: At least 15 injured, including children, after a car rams into a crowd at a Carnival Parade in Volkmarsen, Germany. Witnesses say the driver still was on the gas during the incident. A suspect has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7gK37aAcZp