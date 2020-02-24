Фото: Boris Roessler/dpa/Global Look Press

Сотрудники правоохранительных органов задержали водителя автомобиля, который въехал в толпу в немецком Фолькмарзене.

По данным местной полиции, пострадали несколько человек, точной информации пока нет.

Среди пострадавших на карнавале в Германии есть дети, сообщает телеканал ARD.

Ранее NEWS.ru писал, что минимум десять человек получили травмы во время карнавала в городе Фолькмарзен. В толпу зрителей врезался автомобиль.

Самое интересное — в нашем канале Яндекс.Дзен

News.ru в соцсетях