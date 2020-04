Первая смерть от коронавируса зарегистрирована в Эфиопии

Пациент лежал в больнице Эка Котебе. Его состояние оценивали как тяжёлое.

It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from #COVID19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care and strict medical follow up. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rPKNFkrWmb