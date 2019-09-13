https://static.news.ru/photo/8e8afe8e-d629-11e9-9cc3-fa163e074e61_660.jpg Ксения Ахантьева и Валерий Колесов Фото: fskate.ru

Российские фигуристы Ксения Ахантьева и Валерий Колесов стали победителями этапа юниорского Гран-при в Челябинске в соревнованиях спортивных пар.

Судьи оценили их выступление в 185,05 балла.

Второе место заняла также российская пара Юлия Артемьева и Михаил Назарычев (178,31).

Бронзу завоевали их соотечественники Диана Мухаметзянова и Илья Миронов (171,88).

Ранее сообщалось, что серебряный призёр Олимпийских игр Евгения Медведева занимает второе место после короткой программы на канадском турнире Autumn Classic, писал News.ru.