Ксения Ахантьева и Валерий Колесов Ксения Ахантьева и Валерий Колесов Фото: fskate.ru

Российские фигуристы Ксения Ахантьева и Валерий Колесов стали победителями этапа юниорского Гран-при в Челябинске в соревнованиях спортивных пар.

Судьи оценили их выступление в 185,05 балла.

Второе место заняла также российская пара Юлия Артемьева и Михаил Назарычев (178,31).

Бронзу завоевали их соотечественники Диана Мухаметзянова и Илья Миронов (171,88).

