Каноэ перевернулось и затонуло у берегов филиппинского острова Боракай во время совершения манёвра при больших волнах.

В лодке находился 21 человек, из них 14 удалось спастись, семеро утонули. Тело одного погибшего пока не найдено.

Среди спасшихся — гражданки России и КНР, сообщает Rappler. Выжившие доставлены в госпиталь.

Ранее News.ru сообщал, что на Филиппинах при опрокидывании лодок погибли 26 человек.

