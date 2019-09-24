Каноэ перевернулось и затонуло у берегов филиппинского острова Боракай во время совершения манёвра при больших волнах.
В лодке находился 21 человек, из них 14 удалось спастись, семеро утонули. Тело одного погибшего пока не найдено.
LOOK: PH Coast Guard search, rescue, and retrieval operation on the capsized dragon boat off Boracay Island. Investigation showed the boat encountered forceful waves during training. Identities of victims are withheld for 24 hours until the next kins are notified. @manilabulletinpic.twitter.com/R2sWoAlfan
Среди спасшихся — гражданки России и КНР, сообщает Rappler. Выжившие доставлены в госпиталь.
A dragon boat capsized in Tulubhan Area, Boracay at 7:33 this morning, September 25. According to reports, the boat had 21 passengers in which 14 individuals survived, huge waves caused the boat to capsize. pic.twitter.com/ubjBfspRwd