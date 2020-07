Полиция подтвердила смерть мэра Сеула Пак Вон Суна

#Breaking #SeoulMayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said Friday, after he was reported missing by his family.



#突发 当地时间10日0时40分左右失联的 #首尔市长 æœ´å ƒæ·³çš„é—ä½“åœ¨é¦–å°”å¸‚åŸŽåŒ—åŒºå§é¾™å ¬å›­é™„è¿‘è¢«æ‰¾åˆ° https://t.co/P3HEeksir4