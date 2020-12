МИД РФ шутливо прокомментировал письмо посла США Санта-Клаусу

Dear Ambassador,



Did Santa fulfill your dream about vaccination? If not, our Grandfather Frost has a present (or three) for you:



1. @SputnikVaccine is approved for use by people over the age of 60

2. https://t.co/sf7h0bSPAu

3. Listen to @Tina_Kandelaki ’s advice pic.twitter.com/o2YE7JBWPm