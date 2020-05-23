Олимпийская чемпионка Файт объявила о завершении карьеры

Олимпийская чемпионка 2014 года австрийская горнолыжница Анна Файт объявила о завершении карьеры.
Я готова к следующей главе. Моё сердце и голова говорят мне, что пришло время сделать что-то новое. Поэтому я решила уйти из горнолыжного спорта, — написала Файт на своей странице в Instagram.
Спортсменка поблагодарила всех за поддержку на протяжении всей её карьеры.
Im ready for the next chapter. My heart and head are telling me its time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing. Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something Iâm passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities Iâve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. Iâve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more. I could never have imagined, that skiing would teach me so much. Itâs not just about winning or losing for me. Its building and being a team. I truly believe that this is what takes you to the top. I have been lucky to have many people stand by my side, even when success didnât always come. For those people and partners, I will be forever grateful. Thank you for believing in me. I have made friends for life and will always look back on my experiences with a huge smile. Now, Im excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing many of you there. Thank you, for your endless support. It has always and continues to mean so much to me. Your, Anna
Файт завоевала золотую медаль в супергиганте и серебро — в гигантском слаломе на Играх в Сочи, на Олимпиаде в Пхёнчхане она стала серебряным призёром в супергиганте.
Ранее NEWS.ru писал, что чемпионат мира по горнолыжному спорту 2021 года может пройти с ограниченным числом зрителей из-за пандемии коронавируса. Турнир должен пройти с 8 по 21 февраля 2021 года в итальянском городе Кортина-д'Ампеццо.
