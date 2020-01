Эксперты портала подчеркнули, что достоверность записи не подтверждена.

We are analyzing this new video supposedly showing a mid-air explosion. By our initial estimation, the video shows an apartment block in western Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), facing northeast. This perspective is directed approximately towards the known trajectory of #PS752 . pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4