Единоборства

Погромщики в США сожгли зал тренера Фергюсона

09:42, 04 июня 2020 26
Фото: Stanton Sharpe/Global Look Press

Участники массовых погромов в рамках движения против расизма в США сожгли зал 10th Planet Long Beach Jiu-Jitsu в Калифорнии, принадлежащий тренеру Тони Фергюсона Эдди Браво.

Как сообщается в Instagram Эдди Браво, протестующие бросили в зал бутылку с зажигательной смесью, из-за чего он загорелся и был уничтожен полностью. Браво начал сбор средств на его восстановление и в настоящий момент собрал $60 тыс.

ÐÐ¾ÑÐ¼Ð¾ÑÑÐµÑÑ ÑÑÑ Ð¿ÑÐ±Ð»Ð¸ÐºÐ°ÑÐ¸Ñ Ð² Instagram

10th Planet Long Beach owner Chai Sirisute just told me the insane back-story about the fire that destroyed his gym. Itâs a scary af story, one day I hope he tells it publicly. But long story short he and 3 of his homies strapped up and stood guard in front of the school, full red alert, gun out, while thousands and thousands of protestors stormed by looking to smash shit. Chai said that they for sure wouldâve fucked his academy up if he wasnât in front shaking in his boots but ready to kill. He did that for 5 hours. So many stories. But at about the 5 hour mark of the stand off someone threw some kind of explosive cocktail into the suit shop at the end of the building what was connected to his school. Within minutes the whole building was up in flames. Scary fucking shit. We started a gofundme itâs in the bio of @rosegracie anything will be greatly appreciated

ÐÑÐ±Ð»Ð¸ÐºÐ°ÑÐ¸Ñ Ð¾Ñ Eddie Bravo (@eddiebravo10p)

Массовые погромы проходят на всей территории в США после смерти афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда при задержании полицией 25 мая.

Как писал NEWS.ru, бывший боец UFC, россиянин Магомед Бибулатов примет участие в турнире ACA 107, который пройдёт 24 июля в Москве.

Самое интересное — в нашем канале Яндекс.Дзен

News.ru в соцсетях