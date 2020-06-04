Погромщики в США сожгли зал тренера Фергюсона

Участники массовых погромов в рамках движения против расизма в США сожгли зал 10th Planet Long Beach Jiu-Jitsu в Калифорнии, принадлежащий тренеру Тони Фергюсона Эдди Браво.
Как сообщается в Instagram Эдди Браво, протестующие бросили в зал бутылку с зажигательной смесью, из-за чего он загорелся и был уничтожен полностью. Браво начал сбор средств на его восстановление и в настоящий момент собрал $60 тыс.
10th Planet Long Beach owner Chai Sirisute just told me the insane back-story about the fire that destroyed his gym. Itâs a scary af story, one day I hope he tells it publicly. But long story short he and 3 of his homies strapped up and stood guard in front of the school, full red alert, gun out, while thousands and thousands of protestors stormed by looking to smash shit. Chai said that they for sure wouldâve fucked his academy up if he wasnât in front shaking in his boots but ready to kill. He did that for 5 hours. So many stories. But at about the 5 hour mark of the stand off someone threw some kind of explosive cocktail into the suit shop at the end of the building what was connected to his school. Within minutes the whole building was up in flames. Scary fucking shit. We started a gofundme itâs in the bio of @rosegracie anything will be greatly appreciated
Массовые погромы проходят на всей территории в США после смерти афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда при задержании полицией 25 мая.
