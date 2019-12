Стрелка задержали полицейские. Они не стали рассказывать журналистам о каких-либо других подробностях произошедшего, отмечает Reuters.

A school shooting this morning in Nonthaburi claimed the life of a thirteen year boy. The suspect was captured by school security and stated that he killed the boy because he was upset with alleged bullying and being called gay and a ladyboy by the victim https://t.co/K0sIqOHTuA