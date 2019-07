29-летний футболист пришёл в армянскую команду на правах свободного агента Трудовое соглашение с игроком рассчитано на один сезон.

We are delighted to announce FC Spartak and Russian international former player Evgeni Makeev has joined our team with 1-year term contract

The 29-year-old defender played for FC Spartak from 2007 to 2017. He also played for FC Rostov, Sochi and Rotor. pic.twitter.com/kAkH31jD7Z