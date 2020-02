Расправу мужчина совершил после того, как жена отказалась дать ему денег для покупки наркотиков, уточняет CBS News.

#TX wife Cecilia Ochoa drove husband Abel Ochoa to buy crack. Husband smoked crack, but wanted more. "I knew if I asked my wife for more money to buy some more #crack she wouldn't let me have it." So he killed family. Texas executed him. #DomesticViolence https://t.co/Eex1KdAGia