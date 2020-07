Вокалист Kasabian покинул группу

Об уходе Мейгана Kasabian сообщили в соцсетях. Артисты заявили, что никак не будут далее комментировать ситуацию.

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.