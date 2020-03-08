Тедрос Аданом Гебреисус Тедрос Аданом Гебреисус Фото: Chen Junxia/Xinhua/Global Look Press

Угроза пандемии коронавируса COVID-19 стала реальной сейчас, когда инфекция распространилась во множество стран, заявил гендиректор Всемирной организации здравоохранения (ВОЗ) Тедрос Гебреисус.

