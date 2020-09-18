Дуэйн Джонсон вырвал заклинившие у дома ворота, чтобы не опоздать на съёмки

Американский актёр и бывший профессиональный рестлер Дуэйн Джонсон (по прозвищу Скала) вырвал с корнем ворота у своего дома, чтобы не опоздать на работу. Они перестали открываться из-за отключения электричества.
Как рассказал артист в своём Instagram, он пытался отключить гидравлическую систему, но она не поддавалась. Специалисты, которых он вызвал, могли приехать не раньше, чем через 45 минут, но Скала уже опаздывал на съёмочную площадку.
Я знаю, что сотни членов производственной бригады ждут, когда я приду на работу. Поэтому я сделал то, что должен был сделать. Я толкнул, дернул и полностью вырвал ворота из кирпичной стены, отрезал стальную гидравлику и швырнул всё на траву, — сообщил актёр подписчикам.
Not my finest hour , but a manâs gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldnât. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didnât have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later â and they were apparently, âin disbelief and equally scaredâ Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think Iâm ready to be #blackadam #ripgates
Затем он опубликовал кадры, снятые уже его командой. На них видно, как трое мужчин с затруднением несут створку ворот и кладут её на траву.
Может, в следующий раз я просто пройду через ворота и позвоню в Uber. На самом деле нет, не буду. В этом нет ничего интересного, — подытожил Скала.
Well hereâs the destruction I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasnât my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time Iâll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I wonât. Thereâs no fun in that Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasnât in the mood. Weâve all been there. #ripgates
Джонсон задействован в съёмках DC Comics «Чёрный Адам». Он играет в фильме главную роль. Премьера картины должна состояться через год. Ранее актёр опубликовал первый тизер фильма, писал NEWS.ru.
