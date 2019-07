The fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC is now quite evident. #RDR2 #reddeadredemption2pc #RedDeadRedemption2 #rdr2pc #reddeadredemption

RDR2_PC_Accomplishments:"Accomplishments"

You can search for "RDR2_PC" in the following link: https://t.co/hmtRJGKmoa pic.twitter.com/4kJAd5u58r