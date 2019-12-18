Кристен Стюарт Кристен Стюарт Фото: Dave Starbuck via imago-images.de/Global Look Press

Голливудская ассоциация кинокритиков назвала главную актрису 2010-х годов.

Обладательницей почётного титула стала американская артистка Кристен Сюарт, сообщается в Twitter организации.

Впечатляющая фильмография Стюарт включает в себя такие фильмы, как «Сиберг», «Персональный покупатель», «Зильс-Мария», «Ранэвэйс» и «Ангелы Чарли», — говорится в сообщении.

В ассоциации отметили, что актриса получит награду на церемонии вручения премии 9 января 2020 года.

Голливудская ассоциация кинокритиков назвала главного режиссёра 2010-х годов. Им стал франко-канадский кинематографист Дени Вильнёв.

